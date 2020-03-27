Hong Kong reportedly set to announce new measures to contain the virus outbreak

The Hong Kong Economic Times reports on the matter





Government will close entertainment facilities i.e. gyms, cinemas, playground

Government will ask restaurants to reduce customer numbers by half

Restaurants should only allow for four people maximum at each table

To limit crowds to up to four people only; except weddings, funerals

The report says that these measures should go into effect starting from 1830 local time tomorrow and that the government will review the policy after 14 days.









Update (1045): Okay, these measures have now been confirmed by HK leader, Carrie Lam.



