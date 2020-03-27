Hong Kong reportedly set to announce new measures to contain the virus outbreak
The Hong Kong Economic Times reports on the matter
- Government will close entertainment facilities i.e. gyms, cinemas, playground
- Government will ask restaurants to reduce customer numbers by half
- Restaurants should only allow for four people maximum at each table
- To limit crowds to up to four people only; except weddings, funerals
The report says that these measures should go into effect starting from 1830 local time tomorrow and that the government will review the policy after 14 days.
Just take note that this isn't the official government announcement, so let's see if we do hear of anything later on. But it wouldn't come as a major surprise, as Hong Kong is starting to see a pickup in cases over the past few days.
Update (1045): Okay, these measures have now been confirmed by HK leader, Carrie Lam.