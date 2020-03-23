Hong Kong reportedly set to ban all tourists and transit travelers

SCMP reports on the matter





Hong Kong to to ask all bars and entertainment venues to shut







ForexLive

The more and the longer this happens, expect that to weigh further on the global economy. In the longer term, restrictions like these will have a deeper impact on consumer sentiment for the travel and tourism industry worldwide.

Update: It is confirmed. Hong Kong is to ban all non-residents entering from overseas starting from Wednesday, 25 March. The ban will apply for 14 days.





This follows similar moves by many cities and countries all across the globe as governments are deciding to enter into lockdown and isolation mode to stop the virus from spreading.