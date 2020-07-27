Hong Kong reportedly set to ban dining-in, require masks outdoors

Local media reports on the matter







The tightening of the rules is said to take into effect from Wednesday, with all dine-in services at restaurants set to be banned and citizens are to be required to wear masks as long as they are outside of their homes - some exemptions will be made on the latter.

The government is set to brief the media later at 0700 GMT so this is likely what they will be announcing later today.





This comes as local infections keep above 100 new cases for the past five days (almost always half of which are of unknown origin), showing little to no signs of abating. For some context, the number of daily local infections have not exceeded 28 before July.