Hong Kong reports a daily record of 142 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A total of 145 new cases were reported today, of which 142 are from locally transmitted infections

That marks six straight days of local cases surpassing the 100 mark, and just reaffirms the actions taken by the government earlier here - which will have an adverse impact on the domestic economy surely; if not, virus fears in itself will do that.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose