Hong Kong said to report its first coronavirus death

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Hong Kong is just off mainland China, reports of the first death there.

  • The Philippines have also reported a death
So far these are the only two fatalities reported outside of mainland China.

Report out of HK via  Hong Kong cable TV. Patient was a 39 year old male. Had visited Wuhan. 

