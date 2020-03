A German Shepherd in Hong Kong is said to have repeatedly tested positive for the new coronavirus disease





According to the statement, the German Shepherd is the second dog in Hong Kong to have tested positive for the virus after a 17-year old Pomeranian tested 'weak positive' in repeated tests. Just to note, the owner of both dogs both also contracted the virus.







ForexLive

I guess the good news is so far there is no evidence that pets/animals can be a source of spreading the new coronavirus to humans. But still, not so good news for dogs maybe!

This according to the Hong Kong government here . The dog has been sent to quarantine with another mixed breed dog from the same residence - but no positive results were obtained for the mixed breed dog just yet.