Hong Kong to ban UK flights starting from Tuesday, 22 December 2020

This adds to the growing list of countries placing the UK on the incoming travel ban list amid the new strain of coronavirus found there

In Europe itself, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, and Bulgaria among others have already announced restrictions on UK travel and it appears now that things are turning more international amid fears of the virus situation there.





It is reported that there is a new strain of the virus spreading mostly in London and southern England, which is said to be 70% more transmissible than existing strains.