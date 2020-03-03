Hong Kong to fly in 533 HK residents from Hubei, 14 day quarantine

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Four charter flights to bring back Hong Kong people from virus hit areas of the province at the centre of the outbreak 

They'll have 14 days in quarantine 
