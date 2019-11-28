Hong Kong's government says it strongly opposes Trump's signing
Hong Kong government says it strongly opposes and regrets US President's signing of legislation backing protesters
And:
- Signing of the legislation will damage the relationship between the city and the United States
- Legislation interferes with the city's internal affairs and is unnecessary and groundless
- legislation will send a wrong signal to protestors and will not help to ease HK's situation
