Hong Kong’s legislature surrounded by police ahead of expected large rally, protests
Hong Kong's trade unions have called for a general strike today, 27 May 2020
A large rally is expected today in HK to protest China's proposed new national security laws. HK authorities have a erected two-metre-tall (6 feet) set of plastic barriers filled with water around the HK Legislative Council (Legco) Complex says Reuters.
Rising conflict in HK and the potential for a US response (Trump indicating sanctions) will be a negative for risk (ps. its not the only influence in case you are wondering).