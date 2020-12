If you've been tracking along on the Brexit developments in the past 24 hours you'll know the news flow has been leaning towards a deal being done.

As I have said earlier, nothing yet is final so feel free to remain wary.

However, hope is increasing.





As are the bids for currencies, EUR, GBP, AUD, all higher against the USD, yen and CHF tagging along also.





Ranges are not large.