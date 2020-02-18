Hospital head in Wuhan dies from coronavirus infection

Liu Zhiming was head of Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan (the city is the epicentre of the outbreak)

Reports out of China now he has died has died of coronavirus

Earlier reports were denied by authorities but state TV now with the news.

Its probably reasonable to expect, given his status at the hospital, he received the very best care available. And yet he passed. This is a virulent disease. 

