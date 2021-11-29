Hospitalizations rise in the epicenter of omicron

A look at the latest Guanteng data

The market is feeling better about the possibility of mild illness from omicron but the data will ultimately be where the market goes.



The epicentre of the outbreak is the province of Guanteng in South Africa. The latest hospitalization numbers were released about two hours ago and show a sharp rise.





There's some time lags that make this difficult to interpret and the numbers have to be weighed against the overall number of cases and the possibility of widespread unreported cases.





Another data point is the viral load in wastewater in Pretoria. Unfortunately, it's also not painting a pretty picture.







