House Democrats boost thresholds for $1400 payments

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

WaPo report

House Democrats now propose full $1,400 stimulus payment for those earning up to $75K (singles) and $150K (couples), a reversal from lowering those thresholds to $50K and $100K, according to the Washington Post.

The phase out runs from $75K to $100K and from $150K to $200K for joint filers, using 2019 and 2020 tax returns.

There are going to be ongoing discussions around this but it's tough to say 'no' to anyone when you're spending $1.9 trillion.
