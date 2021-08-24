House Democrats have deal to move forward with $3.5T framework vote
Deal will break budget impasse
A Politico reporter tweets that a Democrat "deal is done" on a compromise to advance the framework for a $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.
A vote may take place within the next hour.
An earlier report said this:
The Gottheimer and Murphy group has pushed for guarantees that the final product will be closely coordinated with their Senate counterparts, to avoid a tough House vote on a package that Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) would never support.