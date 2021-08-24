House Democrats near internal deal to move forward with $3.5T budget framework

Vote could come as soon as today





Democratic members believe a deal is imminent for a $3.5 trillion budget framework and a separate vote on the bi-partisan infrastructure deal on Sept 27.





"I think we're close to landing the plane," Pelosi said today.





The issue at the moment is that moderate House Democrats want to vote on the bipartisan bill before moving on to the Democrat-only bill. Other Democrats want to votes together or the Democrat-only bill first.







The vote on a framework today wouldn't necessarily imply a bigger deal, it's more of a procedural step in what will be a long process with a razor-thin majority.





House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced the chamber will vote today at 1:15 pm ET on a rule that will advance both the Democratic-backed budget deal and the separate $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure. Those plans could shift but it's more likely that it's a signal the impasses has broken.





In any case, this bill is a spot to watch because another $3.5 trillion in US spending or even half of that would considerably goose the economic outlook.

