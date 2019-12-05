House leader Pelosi: House will draft articles of Trump impeachment

The Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaking

The Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is addressing the media and says:

The House will draft articles of Trump impeachment

Trump engaging in abuse of power



Trump actions violating Constitution



nobody in America is above the law



Trump abuses power for personal benefit



Pelosi did not address timing of impeachment



Pres. leaves us no choice but to act







Earlier today, Pres. Trump tweeted "that if you're going to impeach me do it now, fast so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our country can get back to business." Here is his full tweet: