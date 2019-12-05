House leader Pelosi: House will draft articles of Trump impeachment

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

The Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaking

The Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is addressing the media and says:
  • The House will draft articles of Trump impeachment
  • Trump engaging in abuse of power
  • Trump actions violating Constitution
  • nobody in America is above the law
  • Trump abuses power for personal benefit
  • Pelosi did not address timing of impeachment
  • Pres. leaves us no choice but to act
Earlier today, Pres. Trump tweeted "that if you're going to impeach me do it now, fast so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our country can get back to business."  Here is his full tweet:

