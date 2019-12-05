House leader Pelosi: House will draft articles of Trump impeachment
The Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaking
The Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is addressing the media and says:
Earlier today, Pres. Trump tweeted "that if you're going to impeach me do it now, fast so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our country can get back to business." Here is his full tweet:
- The House will draft articles of Trump impeachment
- Trump engaging in abuse of power
- Trump actions violating Constitution
- nobody in America is above the law
- Trump abuses power for personal benefit
- Pelosi did not address timing of impeachment
- Pres. leaves us no choice but to act