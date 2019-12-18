House Leader Pelosi starts the debate process

Pelosi says:

Founders vision under threat from White House



Pres. Trump's actions gave house no choice but to act.



Pres. Trump an ongoing threat to national security

During the debate both sides of the aisle will of course have a voice. It will be no surprise that members voices will be along partisan lines. The Democrats see the actions from the Pres. as putting national security at risk, abusing his powers as the President and obstructing Congress, while the Republicans see that the President did absolutely nothing wrong.