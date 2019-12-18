House Leader Pelosi starts the debate process
Debate process begins:
The Speaker of the House Pelosi starts the debate process on the floor of the House of Representatives.
Some levels:
- gold $-1.51
- S&P index +1.76 points
- NASDAQ index +17.952 points
- Dow, +0.83 points
- 2 year yield on 1.641%, +1.8 basis points
- 10 year yield 1.9257%, +4.5 basis points
- DXY index 97.433
Pelosi says:
- Founders vision under threat from White House
- Pres. Trump's actions gave house no choice but to act.
- Pres. Trump an ongoing threat to national security
During the debate both sides of the aisle will of course have a voice. It will be no surprise that members voices will be along partisan lines. The Democrats see the actions from the Pres. as putting national security at risk, abusing his powers as the President and obstructing Congress, while the Republicans see that the President did absolutely nothing wrong.
