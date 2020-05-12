House Majority Leader Pelosi: Imperative to address needs of American people
Nancy Pelosi is speaking about Democrats new stimulus initiativeNancy Pelosi is having her weekly news conference and is talking about the Democrats new stimulus initiative previewed earlier today:
- people face the biggest catastrophe in nations history
- imperative to address needs of American people
- the relief bill is focused on opening economy safely, honoring heroes
- US must put more money in pockets of Americans
- presenting plan to deal with the coronavirus crisis
- Congress can't just take a pause on virus aid
- US economy opening must be based on science, data
The Relief Bill will include:
- $1200 payment to individuals
- almost $1 trillion for state, local governments
- $75 billion for testing, tracing
- Money for elections, USPS