House progressive caucus says it will vote down infrastructure on Thursday without reconciliation

This is going to be interesting

In a letter, the House Democratic caucus wrote:





"Pprogressives will vote for both bills, but a majority of our members will only vote for the infrastructure bill after the President's visionary Build Back Better Act passes."





So it's a showdown between Manchin-Sinema/House Progressives.





Biden is trying to mediate but this is a tough one to call. I imagine there's some space in the middle but it will take all of Biden's 30 years of Washington experience to get it done.





