House progressives want vote on reconciliation first

Not much trust there





The last time an Arizona senator cast the deciding ballot on a major piece of legislation, it didn't go well for the governing party.





John McCain killed Republican efforts to gut Obamacare and Democratic party progressives are worries about Arizona Sen Sinema doing something similar. Or likewise Virginia Sen Machin.





A report now says 40 progressives will vote down the bipartisan infrastructure bill if it comes up for a vote before the reconciliation deal gets through the Senate. That's certainly not a sign of a party that's unified.





There are likely to be some warm handshakes on a deal 'framework' today or tomorrow but passing both signature pieces of Biden legislation won't be so easy.

