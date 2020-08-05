House Speaker Pelosi: Confident lawmakers will have agreement on Covid relief

Timing of relief bill is unsure

confident lawmakers will have agreement on coronavirus relief



the timing of the relief bill is on shore



declines to say whether lawmakers must reach agreement on coronavirus aid this week



says Pres. Trump can't use executive orders instead of legislation for coronavirus relief package



she does say that he may be able to extend eviction moratorium through an executive order



she trusts Mnuchin, Meadows to represent Pres. Trump



hopes to find common ground with postmaster general today

See

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus See Adam's post from earlier today for more of the back story from the negotiations.....

House Speaker Pelosi is speaking and said: