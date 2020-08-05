House Speaker Pelosi: Confident lawmakers will have agreement on Covid relief

Timing of relief bill is unsure
House Speaker Pelosi is speaking and said:
- confident lawmakers will have agreement on coronavirus relief
- the timing of the relief bill is on shore
- declines to say whether lawmakers must reach agreement on coronavirus aid this week
- says Pres. Trump can't use executive orders instead of legislation for coronavirus relief package
- she does say that he may be able to extend eviction moratorium through an executive order
- she trusts Mnuchin, Meadows to represent Pres. Trump
- hopes to find common ground with postmaster general today
