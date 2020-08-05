House Speaker Pelosi: Confident lawmakers will have agreement on Covid relief

Timing of relief bill is unsure

House Speaker Pelosi is speaking and said:
  • confident lawmakers will have agreement on coronavirus relief
  • the timing of the relief bill is on shore
  • declines to say whether lawmakers must reach agreement on coronavirus aid this week
  • says Pres. Trump can't use executive orders instead of legislation for coronavirus relief package
  • she does say that he may be able to extend eviction moratorium through an executive order
  • she trusts Mnuchin, Meadows to represent Pres. Trump
  • hopes to find common ground with postmaster general today
