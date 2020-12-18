House Speaker Pelosi delayed weekly press conference to 2 PM ET

Will there be a relief package announced today?





The US government will run out today. If there is not a relief deal, there would need to be another stopgap short-term funding bill passed that would keep the government open. The clock is ticking.





US stocks have ticked up.





The Dow is near unchanged. The S&P and NASDAQ index are now trading higher.





Dow, -9 points

S&P index, +5 points



Nasdaq, +30 points

The House Speaker Pelosi has announced that she will delay her weekly press conference to 2 PM ET today. Speculation is that perhaps there will be a relief deal by then.