House Speaker Pelosi delayed weekly press conference to 2 PM ET

Will there be a relief package announced today?

The House Speaker Pelosi has announced that she will delay her weekly press conference to 2 PM ET today.  Speculation is that perhaps there will be a relief deal by then.   

The US government will run out today.  If there is not a relief deal, there would need to be another stopgap short-term funding bill passed that would keep the government open.  The clock is ticking.

US stocks have ticked up.

The Dow is near unchanged. The S&P and NASDAQ index are now trading higher.

  • Dow, -9 points
  • S&P index, +5 points
  • Nasdaq, +30 points
