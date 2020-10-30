House speaker Pelosi: Has major difference of opinion with administration on relief

House Speaker Pelosi

Speaking on MSNBC, House Speaker Pelosi says:
  • has major difference of opinion with administration on relief
  • doesn't matter what relationship with sec. Mnuchin is
  • deal in lame-duck depends on GOP rehabilitation
  • all make matters worse to get stimulus agreement
  • certainly have stimulus at start of new presidency
  • administration is positioned well in so many ways on election
  • Trump is so delusional on belief GOP will win house
