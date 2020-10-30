House speaker Pelosi: Has major difference of opinion with administration on relief
House Speaker PelosiSpeaking on MSNBC, House Speaker Pelosi says:
- has major difference of opinion with administration on relief
- doesn't matter what relationship with sec. Mnuchin is
- deal in lame-duck depends on GOP rehabilitation
- all make matters worse to get stimulus agreement
- certainly have stimulus at start of new presidency
- administration is positioned well in so many ways on election
- Trump is so delusional on belief GOP will win house