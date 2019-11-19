Housing and central bank talk are on the North American economic calendar

At the bottom of the hour, there are a trio of releases:

US housing starts/building permits

Canadian Teranet house price index

Canadian manufacturing sales

Housing in the US and Canada has picked up since the summer on lower interest rates but there are some signs that demand has flattened out. Or maybe it's just a lull? Starts are forecast at 1320K, up from 1256K.





The focus then shifts to central banks with the Fed's Williams due to speak at 1400 GMT at a capital markets conference. There will be a text released on the hour and that will be followed with audience and media Q&As. Expect the usual lines about sustaining the expansion.





The more-likely market mover will come four hours later at 1800 GMT when the BOC's Wilkins speaks. The market is pricing in a 16% chance of a cut in December, rising to 36% in January.

