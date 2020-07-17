Housing and consumer sentiment top the US agenda today

What's coming up

Happy Friday, it's been a choppy with that's been dragged around by equity sentiment. S&P 500 futures are 4 points higher after yesterday's 11 point decline.







At the bottom of the hour we get June US housing starts data and Canadian wholesale sales. The US numbers are likely to emphasize the mini-boom in home sales coming out of the pandemic.





The main event of the day is at 1400 GMT with U Mich consumer sentiment. Yesterday's retail sales numbers were strong but real-time spending trackers have shown a leveling off in consumer spending. The consensus is for a slight rise to 79.0 from 78.1.







The Fed goes into its communications blackout tomorrow so we might see some unscheduled appearances in the media but the Fedspeak calendar is officially empty at the moment.

