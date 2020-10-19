Housing and more central bank talking points on the agenda today

What is coming up in New York trade





The US dollar is in a soft spot as New York trading ramps up. Sterling and the euro are feeling much better about the state of play. Friday was a bit of a preview as the pound held the line despite the Brexit drama.





The economic calendar is heavy (once again) on central bank speakers starting at 1240 GMT with the ECB's Lane, followed 5 minutes later by Lagarde. At 1300 GMT, the Fed's Williams speaks.





On the BOE side at 1330 GMT, we get Broadbent talking about cash.





The main data of the day comes with the 1400 GMT release of the NAHB housing market index followed by the BOC business outlook survey at 1430 GMT.





Later, we also get Clarida, Kashkari, Bostic and Harker. Do these guys ever get tired of hearing their own voices? I don't see any scenario where there are market moving headlines.





The spot to watch remains US stimulus negotiations and the last ditch effort ahead of the Tuesday 'deadline'.

