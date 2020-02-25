Housing, consumer confidence and manufacturing on the US agenda today

What's on the economic calendar

The market is taking a bit of a pause from coronavirus panic today as it sorts out what's coming next. That will allow the market to sort out what's happening with the US economy.





There is a grab-bag of different releases today starting with housing data from the FHFA and Case-Shiller at the top of the hour. Neither is likely to be a big market mover but top economist Christophe Barraud says it's likely to surprise to the upside.

The bigger numbers for the day come at 1500 GMT with the Conference Board Feb consumer confidence index. It's forecast to rise to 132.1 from 131.6.





At the same time, the Richmond Fed is expected to fall back to +10 from +20.



The speaker's agenda includes the BOC's Lane at 1730 GMT and the Fed's Clarida at 2000 GMT.









