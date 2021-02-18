Housing, jobless claims and oil inventories on the schedule

The data slate at the bottom of the hour is a busy one today:

US housing starts

Philly Fed

Initial jobless claims



US import/export price index

Canadian Teranet house price index

It's tough to rank the top three on that list but the market has been consistently perking up around jobless claims.





Later at 1500 GMT we get eurozone consumer confidence and comments from the Fed's Bostic. The topic is educational inequality though so I don't expect anything noteworthy for markets.





One to watch will be the US weekly EIA petroleum inventories report. This one is for up to Feb 12 so it won't cover the bulk of this week's cold-maggedon but with WTI touching $62 earlier, it's going to be a market mover.





On the US Treasury auction schedule we get 30 year TIPS.

