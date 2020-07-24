Houston area schools to be ordered to stay shut through September 7

CDC strongly encourage schools to open up

The Houston area schools are to be ordered to stay shut for September 7. This runs counter to the CDC recommendations for schools to open. However I recommendation did come with a local caveat.





Most schools in the South open up in August. Shutting until September 7 is not necessarily an indication they will remain closed for the 1st half of the year. However, given the relative hotspot in the Houston area, they seem to be erring on the side of being more safe than sorry.

