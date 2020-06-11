Houston is preparing plans to reopen a coronavirus hospital (hope for the best, plan for the worst, right?)

I posted earlier in the week on the rise in hospitalizations in Texas:

And just yesterday on





As I have said many times before (as have others, this is not a fresh idea!):

case reports can be subject to the number of tests carried out

however the number of hospitalisations and deaths is not subject to such a caveat

And its not just LA & Texas, this jump in infections is widespread across the US. Even the bumbling Federal administration is paying attention - Mnuchin earlier ruled out shutting down the economy a second time … he knows something is going on!





News on the wires now that Houston might be reopening its COVID-19 hospital, the emergency hospital located in the sports stadium.





Its well worthwhile paying attention to changing developments, changing circumstances often lead to changing market perceptions, no? Especially in lopsided environments (only this week was that 'expert' on the twitter saying only fools take profits … sheesh).





ps. Add these concerns in to what I noted as a change in tone from Powell at his presser following the FOMC - if he had a white flag he would have been waving it (IMO):



