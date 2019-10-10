Houston Rockets unfeatured on Nike's Chinese website

The backlash continues after Daryl Morey's tweet last week

In the latest twist to the drama, Nike has unfeatured the Houston Rockets (the rest of the other 29 teams are still on there) on its Chinese website:

















It is something that all companies that have dealings with China are keenly observing right now and it could yet set a new precedent for how international business/trade relations may develop over the next decade.





The previous take by most firms is to always back down in fear that they may lose a chunk of market share in China - which is a lot. Another great example of that is the backlash faced by Dolce & Gabbana after the racism controversy last year.









The NBA is currently the most fascinating and realistic "test case/subject" to the divide that companies (US firms especially) may face in the battle between either giving up freedom of speech or financial earnings and profits.