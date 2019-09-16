Houthis warn that Saudi oil facilities will continue to be targeted

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The Houthi military calls for Saudi Arabia to stop their aggression against Yemen

  • Aramco oil plants are still a target
  • Says that attacks were carried out by drones with normal and jet engines
ForexLive
They're just maintaining their stance here and as mentioned earlier, the heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East should keep oil prices elevated in the near-term.

As it stands, we are seeing oil prices continue to pull back from earlier highs as fears over disruption in Saudi production is receding amid more calm tones offered up by the kingdom and OPEC+ over the past few hours. WTI is now ~$59 while Brent is closer towards $65.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose