Houthis warn that Saudi oil facilities will continue to be targeted

The Houthi military calls for Saudi Arabia to stop their aggression against Yemen

Aramco oil plants are still a target

Says that attacks were carried out by drones with normal and jet engines

They're just maintaining their stance here and as mentioned earlier, the heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East should keep oil prices elevated in the near-term.





As it stands, we are seeing oil prices continue to pull back from earlier highs as fears over disruption in Saudi production is receding amid more calm tones offered up by the kingdom and OPEC+ over the past few hours. WTI is now ~$59 while Brent is closer towards $65.



