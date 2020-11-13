How a shady network of brokers ran riot in Australia

A story in the local press here in Australia is all too familiar. Not the 'shady broker' angle, they'll be around forever, but the ineffective regulation here in Australia.

CFDs and, more dangerously, binary options are the focus of the piece:

Over the past 10 years the industry facilitating these trades has grown to more than 60,000 brokers, sales representatives and people working in client referral. In 2018, Australian licensed operators and their corporate representatives made $2 billion in revenue from more than 1 million customers, about 200,000 of them in Australia.

All these brokers hold licences issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). But in reality, the regulator has little oversight of the sector and little apparent interest in cracking down on its excesses.





Ladies and gentlemen there are many, many reputable brokers out there. Please use them.











