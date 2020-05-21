How hesitant would you be to take a coronavirus vaccine?

According to a poll by Reuters/Ipsos, a quarter of Americans have little or no interest in taking a coronavirus vaccine





The survey was conducted on 13 May to 19 May, and gathered 4,428 respondents with 14% saying that they were 'not at all interested' in taking a vaccine and a further 10% saying that they were 'not very interested'.





That said, an important thing to point out is that the hesitance can be tied back to the record-breaking pace that pharmaceutical companies are working at to churn out a vaccine.





Among those who expressed little or no interest in taking a vaccine, nearly half said that they were worried about the speed in which one is being developed - with more than 40% believing that the vaccine may be riskier than the disease itself.

Interestingly, some 36% of the respondents said that they would be less willing to take a vaccine if US president Trump declared that it was safe as opposed to 14% who would be more interested to take a vaccine if that were the case.



Meanwhile, most respondents also said that they would be heavily influenced by guidance from the FDA or large-scale scientific results to prove the vaccine's safety.







Given how this disease has gripped the world and has caused such a drastic change in lifestyle, it is interesting to see quite a significant amount of pushback on this matter.





Then again, you can definitely understand the concerns since governments everywhere will have a sort of perverse incentive to identify a vaccine or effective treatment in order to move away from the current scrutiny and focus on other matters instead.





If anything else, this may show that even with a vaccine being found (if we do get there), there may still be a portion of the world that could be hesitant and that will prolong the deepening woes faced by the global economy in the long-run.





