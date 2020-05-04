How is the Chinese consumer responding to the re-opened economy?

Morgan Stanley takes a closer look





In a note today, Morgan Stanley writes about the Chinese consumer has responded to the broad reopening of the economy. China was hit first by the pandemic and has been first to reopen but being totally 'open' doesn't mean it's totally normal and the parallels are critical.





Importantly, there are some differences. China's economy is still largely industrial and that's a different calculation than the service and consumption-based economies in the developed world. Secondly, China has largely eradicated the virus while other developed countries are reopening with infections still high. That makes comparisons of consumer behaviour tenuous.







Here's the Morgan Stanley view:



