How is the Chinese consumer responding to the re-opened economy?
Morgan Stanley takes a closer look
In a note today, Morgan Stanley writes about the Chinese consumer has responded to the broad reopening of the economy. China was hit first by the pandemic and has been first to reopen but being totally 'open' doesn't mean it's totally normal and the parallels are critical.
Importantly, there are some differences. China's economy is still largely industrial and that's a different calculation than the service and consumption-based economies in the developed world. Secondly, China has largely eradicated the virus while other developed countries are reopening with infections still high. That makes comparisons of consumer behaviour tenuous.
Here's the Morgan Stanley view:
sales in China's online retail channels (which account for 30% of total sales) are back in positive territory YoY, while traffic to shopping malls sits at 70% of normal levels (even though malls are now fully open). Smartphone sales have seen a V-shaped recovery and demand for tech products has improved on a broad front according to our Asia technology analyst Shawn Kim, but spending on other consumer discretionary products is still lagging somewhat. Consumer goods (staples, home appliances and apparel) companies expect normalisation by the end of June (i.e., moving back towards normal levels of YoY growth in 2H20). Restaurants have 50-80% of their customer base back, but night life venues are still closed in Tier 1 cities and cinemas remain dark until early June. Our China consumer analyst Lillian Lou expects these channels to fully reopen by the end of June/beginning of July, and traffic to normalise in 3Q20. For the US, our branded apparel & retail analyst Kimberly Greenberger expects that some US retail discretionary spending stores will open in May but a full reopening is likely only in June. She expects a 78-85% decline for the discretionary retail segment in April, but this will materially improve to a 30-45%Y decline for the May-July period and further to a 10-15%Y decline in August-October.Aside from the one-off effects of pent-up demand, I have a hard time envisioning descretionary retail down just 10% in Aug-Oct given employment trends.