Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
The EUR is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
-
Dollar keeps more mixed so far on the session
-
Cable continues choppy journey for the past week, what levels to be aware of?
-
Gold stays poised for a breakout, will the end of stimulus talks be the trigger?
-
AUD/USD sees 0.7000 in focus as aussie weighed lower by RBA Kent's remarks
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday October 20 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday October 19 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday October 16 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday October 15 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday October 14 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
BOE's Vlieghe: Tiering has been effective in getting the benefits of negative rates, while reducing costs
-
BOE's Vlieghe: Not yet at a point where we can reach a conclusion on negative rates
-
BOJ to consider changing inflation forecasts amid government travel campaign - report
-
BOJ expected to cuts its outlooks for the economy, inflation next week
-
China Loan Prime Rate monthly setting: 1 year 3.85%, 5 year 4.65%. Both unchanged and as expected