How long will it take for the US to recoup lost jobs?

A look at the long road back





Ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls report, Nick Bunker at Indeed illustrates the size of the cumulative hole from the pandemic when you factor in the jobs lost and the demographic trends.







For perspective, week's report is expected to show 188K job gains and in the pre-pandemic era, +300K was a great report.







At that pace it will take 12 years to get back on target.







I think that 3-year track is possible but everything has been a guessing game in the pandemic economy. The first big hurdle will be what happens in the few months after widespread vaccines. Those are going to be some blockbuster numbers.