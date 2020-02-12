How many different ways can you say "Record close for US indices"?

How many different ways can you say "Record close for the US indices?"  It is like a broken record. 

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index +21.64 points or 0.64% at 3379.40
  • NASDAQ index +87.01 points was +0.90% at 9725.96
  • Dow +275.08 points or 0.94% at 29551.42
Some of the oversize winners today include:
  • First solar, +4.86%
  • United health, +4.36%
  • Micron, +3.55%
  • AliBaba, +3.33%
  • Daimler, +3.19%
  • Twitter, +3.18%
  • Walgreen boots, +2.83%
  • Caterpillar, +2.55%
  • Apple, +2.3%
  • United Airlines, +2.10%
  • Qualcomm, +1.93%
Some of the losers today include:
  • Lyft, -10.24%
  • Beyond Meats, -1.99%
  • Phillip Morris, -1.75%
  • Gilead, -1.2%
  • Stryker, -0.93%
  • Pfizer, -0.92%
  • Amgen, -0.83%
  • Tesla, -0.82%
  • Lockheed Martin, -0.78%
  • Procter & Gamble, -0.60%
  • J&J, -0.57%
