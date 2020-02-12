How many different ways can you say "Record close for US indices"?
The final numbers are showing:
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index +21.64 points or 0.64% at 3379.40
- NASDAQ index +87.01 points was +0.90% at 9725.96
- Dow +275.08 points or 0.94% at 29551.42
- First solar, +4.86%
- United health, +4.36%
- Micron, +3.55%
- AliBaba, +3.33%
- Daimler, +3.19%
- Twitter, +3.18%
- Walgreen boots, +2.83%
- Caterpillar, +2.55%
- Apple, +2.3%
- United Airlines, +2.10%
- Qualcomm, +1.93%
Some of the losers today include:
- Lyft, -10.24%
- Beyond Meats, -1.99%
- Phillip Morris, -1.75%
- Gilead, -1.2%
- Stryker, -0.93%
- Pfizer, -0.92%
- Amgen, -0.83%
- Tesla, -0.82%
- Lockheed Martin, -0.78%
- Procter & Gamble, -0.60%
- J&J, -0.57%