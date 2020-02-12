How many different ways can you say "Record close for US indices"?

Major US indices close at records and near highs for the day





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index +21.64 points or 0.64% at 3379.40

NASDAQ index +87.01 points was +0.90% at 9725.96

Dow +275.08 points or 0.94% at 29551.42 Some of the oversize winners today include:

First solar, +4.86%



United health, +4.36%



Micron, +3.55%



AliBaba, +3.33%



Daimler, +3.19%



Twitter, +3.18%



Walgreen boots, +2.83%



Caterpillar, +2.55%



Apple, +2.3%



United Airlines, +2.10%



Qualcomm, +1.93%

Some of the losers today include:

Lyft, -10.24%

Beyond Meats, -1.99%



Phillip Morris, -1.75%



Gilead, -1.2%



Stryker, -0.93%



Pfizer, -0.92%



Amgen, -0.83%



Tesla, -0.82%



Lockheed Martin, -0.78%



Procter & Gamble, -0.60%



J&J, -0.57%

ForexLive

How many different ways can you say "Record close for the US indices?" It is like a broken record.