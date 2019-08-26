How one of the world's top performing hedge funds had a year's gain wiped out in a day

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Autonomy Capital loses a year's worth of gains in a day

Autonomy Capital loses a year's worth of gains in a day
Every trader knows the feeling of weeks and months of work going down the drain in a flash.

Not even the top funds are immune. Navigating emerging markets is like traversing a minefield but few had done it better this year than Autonomy Capital, which was up 17% in 2018.

It lost all that in the first two weeks of August as the fund fell 16.3% in the wipeout in Argentina's markets, according to the FT. The Merval fell 48% in dollar terms in a day in early August in the second-largest one-day drop in any major market index since 1950.

Founder and chief investment officer Robert Gibbins isn't backing down. He said the sell-off "presents an opportunity".

That kind of thinking has led many traders to ruin. At the same time, a certain level of stubbornness is at the core of every great trade.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose