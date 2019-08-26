How one of the world's top performing hedge funds had a year's gain wiped out in a day

Autonomy Capital loses a year's worth of gains in a day





Every trader knows the feeling of weeks and months of work going down the drain in a flash.





Not even the top funds are immune. Navigating emerging markets is like traversing a minefield but few had done it better this year than Autonomy Capital, which was up 17% in 2018.





It lost all that in the first two weeks of August as the fund fell 16.3% in the wipeout in Argentina's markets, according to the FT. The Merval fell 48% in dollar terms in a day in early August in the second-largest one-day drop in any major market index since 1950.







Founder and chief investment officer Robert Gibbins isn't backing down. He said the sell-off "presents an opportunity".





That kind of thinking has led many traders to ruin. At the same time, a certain level of stubbornness is at the core of every great trade.

