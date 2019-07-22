How to beat Brexit blues?

How some UK investors beta Brexit, via Bloomberg

I came across an interesting Bloomberg article yesterday on the way that some of Britain's investors have managed to avoid the Brexit drag. The sheer drag on the GBP can be seen in the table below. Britain has been waiting for over three years to officially leave the EU and in that time the GBP has lost around 16% of its value.









London's stock and bond markets fell behind the world benchmarks as well, after having beaten them in the 20 year period running up to the UK's decision to leave the EU. This initially positive move was kicked off by former Tory Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher with a large scale de-regulation of London's financial markets in the last 1980's. See here for more reading, article may be gated. Some argue that Brexit is threatening to de-rail that progress.





UK equities have been hit hard and a recent example of this blow has been the LF Woodford Equity income fund. This was one of Britain's most prized investment when it was launched by the celebrated money manager Neil Woodford in 2014. He took a contrarian view on Brexit investing in large and small UK companies. The fund has now had to freeze redemptions after a 30%+ fall in the last two years. Ultimately only time will tell how Brexit will fare for the UK. Woodford's fund may turn around yet when/if Bojo takes a new negotiating approach. It never ceases to amaze me how often events turn out entirely different from how you would expect. The financial world serves up constant examples of the difficulties involved with forecasting. But for now, who has beaten the Brexit malaise and, more importantly, how?

One global fund that has managed to do just that has been Ben Rogoff of Polar Technology Trust PLC. With a 114% total return he did it through exposure to the US and China. In an interview with Bloomberg in London he said that, 'it's all about the internet and where do you get exposed to the Internet? The US and China'.





Another UK fund manager , Nick Train of Finsbury Growth and Income Trust, has managed a 61% return over the last three years by investing in defensive consumable stock. These are the companies that provide everyday essentials like food and household goods which are always in demand.





See here for the full article.