How to trade more like a pro. 5 simple tips you can follow.

Despite some pro-golfers follies last weekend, my golf game is far from being pro-like...











Nevertheless, the snippets got me thinking about trading like a pro. More specifically, what simple things can retail traders do to trade more like a pro?



IN this video, I outline some thoughts that will move you closer to that goal.



PS. If you like this video, be sure to give it a thumbs up. If you don't like it, feel free to hit thumbs down. Also feel free to follow our YouTube channel.



PSS Feel free to retweet or share on social media.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. PSS Feel free to retweet or share on social media.

Watching the recent professional golf tournament this weekend, there was a series of back to back to back shots which made the pro's look rather amateurish. I actually thought, I might have a chance (and then the feeling went away).