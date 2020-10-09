How will markets look like after the election is over and done with?

A 'too early, but not too early' take by Morgan Stanley

Biden has quite the lead in the opinion polls at the moment and as things stand, it will be a question of whether or not we will see the House and Senate be divided once again. As Morgan Stanley notes, a 'blue sweep' would bode well for stimulus plans.





However, they still see the S&P 500 settling lower than it is now in such an event with an increase to the corporate tax rate likely to weigh on sentiment more.





As for the dollar, the firm sees that only a Trump victory will keep the greenback somewhat underpinned. Otherwise, other scenarios have it weaker by the year-end.







