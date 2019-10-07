How will Markets move when Chinese markets re-open?
Via Bloomberg, markets live blog
Here are some of the factors investors to face on Tuesday's open:
So, what say you forexlive readers? What's the key driver in this lot and which assets are likely to see the sharpest moves as Beijing opens on Tuesday?
- The MSCI All country world Index has fallen 2.1% since September 30, the day before the markets closed for National Day holdings
- Benchmark Treasury yields have fallen, putting the China 10year spread over the US at 16bps, the most since 2017
- The offshore yuan has gained 0.2% against the dollar, the best performance in Asia outside the yen's 1.1% advance
- President Trump said President XI should consider investigating Joe Biden and his son
- protests in Hong Komg are growing
- Trade talks for US and China due at the end of this week