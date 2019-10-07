How will Markets move when Chinese markets re-open?

Via Bloomberg, markets live blog





Here are some of the factors investors to face on Tuesday's open:





The MSCI All country world Index has fallen 2.1% since September 30, the day before the markets closed for National Day holdings

Benchmark Treasury yields have fallen, putting the China 10year spread over the US at 16bps, the most since 2017

The offshore yuan has gained 0.2% against the dollar, the best performance in Asia outside the yen's 1.1% advance

President Trump said President XI should consider investigating Joe Biden and his son

protests in Hong Komg are growing

Trade talks for US and China due at the end of this week

So, what say you forexlive readers? What's the key driver in this lot and which assets are likely to see the sharpest moves as Beijing opens on Tuesday?