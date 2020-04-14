How will the global economic recovery look like?
BofA's April fund manager survey shows 52% of respondents believe that the economic recovery will be U-shaped
That certainly sounds plausible, but just how "fat" will this U-shaped recovery really be if it even comes to fruition? That is the real question in my view.
I would say all of that depends on when a vaccine will be developed and made readily available to the masses, otherwise I would argue that learning to live with the virus would entail a recovery more like a Nike swoosh instead.
The latest fund manager survey by BofA also reveals that 22% of respondents see a W-shaped recovery with just 15% saying that it will be V-shaped instead.
The W-shaped recovery likely includes the assumption of a second wave of the virus epidemic across the globe, while a V-shaped recovery seems to be more hopeful than realistic.
In any case, all this recovery talk is conjecture as there are still so many moving parts and so many things to worry about besides lockdown measures and the virus trend.
And what if there is no vaccine for COVID-19? As evident with SARS and MERS, there is no certainty that a vaccine being developed is going to be the final outcome.
So, there's that to consider.
Another thing to note is that 93% of investors surveyed expect a recession this year and think that while cuts to global growth forecasts may be over, global EPS cuts are just at the beginning; something to consider ahead of earnings season.