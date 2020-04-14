How will the global economic recovery look like?





The latest fund manager survey by BofA also reveals that 22% of respondents see a W-shaped recovery with just 15% saying that it will be V-shaped instead.





The W-shaped recovery likely includes the assumption of a second wave of the virus epidemic across the globe, while a V-shaped recovery seems to be more hopeful than realistic.









And what if there is no vaccine for COVID-19? As evident with SARS and MERS, there is no certainty that a vaccine being developed is going to be the final outcome.





So, there's that to consider.





Another thing to note is that 93% of investors surveyed expect a recession this year and think that while cuts to global growth forecasts may be over, global EPS cuts are just at the beginning; something to consider ahead of earnings season.

I would say all of that depends on when a vaccine will be developed and made readily available to the masses, otherwise I would argue that learning to live with the virus would entail a recovery more like a Nike swoosh instead.