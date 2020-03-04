HSBC revises BOE rate cut call to 26 March or earlier

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Here we go...

The firm now sees a 25 bps rate cut on the 26 March policy meeting date or even earlier. Their previous call was for the BOE to only cut in May. It looks like there is word going around the street with this one.
