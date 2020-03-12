HSBC sees BOE cutting rates by 15 bps, restarting QE on 26 March policy meeting

That will bring the bank rate to the lower bound of 0.10%





There's still two weeks before the meeting and the situation in the market is extremely fluid. Let's take things one step at a time and see what happens with the Fed first.





This was talked about by Carney in the press conference yesterday, as to why they did not just cut rates to 0.10% and instead cut to 0.25%. His response was mostly to shrug off the question by saying that this was already a 'big, big package'.