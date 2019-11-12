Hu Xijin China Global Times: A lot of complaints about China in speech...

... but hardly anything new

The China Global Times editor Hu Xijin is tweeting about Pres. Trump's speech, saying:





Quite a lot of criticisms and complaints about China from Pres. Trump in his latest speech, but hardly anything new. Similar statements of Senior US officials have board people. It seems this US administration really believes a lie repeated a thousand times becomes truth.

Meh....





Pres. Trump said the US could substantially raise China tariffs if the deal is not reached

