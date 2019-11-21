Hu Xijin: US can't decide when and how to end trade war

Comments from the Global Times editor



Tweet from Hu Xijin, who is often viewed as a mouthpiece for Beijing:





The US has the upper hand in US-China trade war, which allows it to decide when to end the trade war, but far from enough for it to decide how to end the trade war. The US side wants both, then it needs to change an adversary.

The language is a bit broken but he's saying the US is pushing too hard but also says the US has the upper-hand, which is a bit conciliatory and constructive.

