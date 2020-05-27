Huawei CFO loses first bid to get extradition request thrown out

Meng will remain under house arrest

Huawei's CFO will remain under house arrest. Her lawyers tried the argument that the sanctions violations charges she faces in the US aren't a crime in the US. A British Columbia judge ruled against that but she has 30 days to appeal.





Had a judge agreed, she would have been on a plane home within hours.







The next card her lawyers will play is how she was arrested and detained, saying her rights were violated.





Extradition hearings will begin in June.





